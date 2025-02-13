ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Hundreds of pills seized in bust outside pharmacy in Prince George, B.C.

By The Canadian Press

Published

Police in Prince George, B.C., say officers monitoring drug-trafficking outside local pharmacies have seized two bottles of what appear to be the opioid medication Methadone during a bust as shown in this handout photo provided by the Prince George RCMP. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT*