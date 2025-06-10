ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

‘High-risk’ sex offender re-arrested in Vancouver: police

By Todd Coyne

Published

The Vancouver Police Department issued a warning shortly after 11 p.m. stating that 49-year-old Jayson Tootiak had violated his curfew, triggering a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest. (Handout)
The Vancouver Police Department issued a warning shortly after 11 p.m. stating that 49-year-old Jayson Tootiak had violated his curfew, triggering a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest. (Handout)