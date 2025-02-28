ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Group files complaint to B.C. Human Rights Tribunal to remove drug clinic access fees

By The Canadian Press

Published

People are seen in an alleyway in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, Feb. 6, 2019. A complaint has been filed at British Columbia's Human Right Tribunal about clinic fees that the complainant says impede people's access to necessary opioid treatments. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.