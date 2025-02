Flu activity in B.C. peaking as COVID-19, respiratory virus decline

Dr. Danuta Skowronski, of the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control, waits for the start of a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., on April 30, 2009. British Columbia is seeing "peaking influenza activity" as other respiratory illnesses such as RSV and COVID-19 are seeing declines or low numbers. Health officials are reminding people to get vaccinated while remaining vigilant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck