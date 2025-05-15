Family in B.C. festival tragedy celebrates small victories on long road to recovery

Roland Nulada, who is recovering from injuries suffered in the Lapu Lapu festival vehicle attack last month, is comforted by his wife Carlyn as he lies in a hospital bed, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Nulada, who had brain surgery and operations on a broken arm and leg, can now recognize his family members and his appearance is improving since he regained consciousness on May 4, eight days after the April 26 attack that killed 11 people when an SUV drove through a street crowded with festival goers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck