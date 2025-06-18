ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Evacuation orders lifted for Kiskatinaw wildfire in northeast B.C.

By The Canadian Press

Published

The Kiskatinaw River wildfire burns south of Dawson Creek, B.C., in this May 29, 2025 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, B.C. Wildfire Service *MANDATORY CREDIT*


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.