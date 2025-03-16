ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Elias Pettersson producing as Vancouver Canucks push for playoffs

Published

Vancouver Canucks' Jake DeBrusk (74), Elias Pettersson (40) and Filip Hronek (17) celebrate Pettersson's goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, March 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.