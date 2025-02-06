ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Canucks sign defenceman Marcus Pettersson to six-year, US$33M extension

By The Canadian Press

Published

Vancouver Canucks' Marcus Pettersson, left, checks Detroit Red Wings' Elmer Soderblom during first period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. The Vancouver Canucks signed recently acquired defenceman Marcus Pettersson to a six-year, US$33-million contract extension on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck


















