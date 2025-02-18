ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Canucks defenceman Hughes set to join U.S. ahead of 4 Nations final against Canada

Published

Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes is seen during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals in Vancouver on Jan. 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.