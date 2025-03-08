ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Candlelight vigil for 3-year-old boy draws hundreds to Chilliwack crash site

By Mina Kerr-Lazenby

Published

Crowds gathered to mourn the loss of a three-year-old boy who was struck and killed in a crash in Chilliwack, B.C.
Crowds gathered to mourn the loss of a three-year-old boy who was struck and killed in a crash in Chilliwack, B.C.