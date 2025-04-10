ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

B.C.’s Kootenay Lake ferries expected to resume as union, employer complete mediation

By The Canadian Press

Published

Kokanee Glacier, right, is pictured shrouded by low cloud above Kootenay Lake north of Nelson, B.C., on Monday January 17, 2011. Labour Minister says Kootenay Lake ferries are expected to resume service on Friday following a months long labour dispute. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.