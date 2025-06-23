ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

B.C. professor trapped in Iran says Canada has offered ‘almost nothing’ to help

By The Canadian Press

Published

The damaged headquarters of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, Iranian state television, in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, June 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)


















