B.C. judge allows eagle sculpture insurance case despite 'inexcusable' delays

Delta Police Sgt. Brad Cooper holds a photograph of an 8 kilogram solid-gold, diamond-encrusted statue of an eagle that was stolen from Ron Shore during a robbery on Sunday, during a news conference in Delta, B.C., on Monday May 30, 2016. A B.C. Supreme Court judge says a lawsuit against insurance companies over stolen sculptures made of gold and silver can proceed despite years-long "inordinate and inexcusable" delays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck