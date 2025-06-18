ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

B.C. government won’t fund drug for 9-year-old with rare disease

By The Canadian Press

Published

Charleigh Pollock poses on a field trip with her classmates on June 13, 2025.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.