ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

B.C. gives short-term rental platforms an extension to confirm listings are legal

By The Canadian Press

Published

A low-rise condo and other housing projects are seen under construction in Coquitlam, B.C., on May 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.