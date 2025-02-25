B.C. First Nation files Charter challenge over RCMP refusal to enforce bylaws

Heiltsuk Nation Chief Marilyn Slett, right, speaks as Hereditary Chief Wigvilhba Wakas Harvey Humchitt Sr. listens during a news conference, in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. The Heiltsuk Nation has filed a lawsuit against the RCMP over what they say are failures by the RCMP to enforce Heiltsuk bylaws and portions of the Indian Act within the nation's territory in Bella Bella. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck