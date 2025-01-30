ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

B.C. fires Victoria School Board over ban on police in schools

By The Canadian Press

Published

Premier David Eby looks on as Minister for Education and Child Care Lisa Beare walks on stage during the swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Victoria, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.