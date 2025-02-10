ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

B.C. airline Helijet donates medical helicopter for humanitarian use in Ukraine

By The Canadian Press

Published

A British Columbia-based airline has agreed to donate a fully operational medical helicopter for non-commercial humanitarian uses in Ukraine. A view of the damage to Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine Saturday Sept. 14, 2024 which was destroyed after a Russian missile strike on July 8. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Anton Shtuka


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.