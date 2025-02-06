ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Arctic outflow, extreme cold warnings still up in parts of B.C. and cold persists

By The Canadian Press

Published

Environment Canada's arctic outflow warnings remain in place for parts of British Columbia as the province continues to experience frigid conditions. People walk through slush after a snowfall in Vancouver on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns


















