ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Advocate fears mental health stigma after Vancouver festival tragedy

By The Canadian Press

Published

Members of the Filipino community gather at a memorial site for the victims of an incident where a car drove through a crowd killing multiple people in Vancouver, Monday April 28, 2025. Tents from the Lapu Lapu festival remain up behind police lines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.