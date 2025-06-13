ADVERTISEMENT

Things to Know T.O.

Tech ideas for Dads and Grads

Published

Tech expert Marc Saltzman shows us his top gadget gifts for dads and grads this June. Visit WWW.BESTBUY.CA for more details.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.