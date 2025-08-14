ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Young midfielder Malik Henry makes his mark in return to Toronto FC

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto FC midfielder Malik Henry (78) sprints for the ball as he trains with Toronto FC in Toronto, on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.