ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Yankees use ABS challenge system to keep an inning going, then score 3 runs against Toronto

Published

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone demonstrates a play during a spring training baseball workout Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.