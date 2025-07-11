ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Veteran Reggie Stubblefield to make first CFL start in over a year for Ticats

By The Canadian Press

Published

Montreal Alouettes defensive back Reggie Stubblefield (35) dodges a tackle from Toronto Argonauts wide receiver Dejon Brissett (18) after making an interception during second half CFL Eastern Division final football action in Toronto, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.