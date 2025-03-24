ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Vassell's 25 points leads Spurs past Raptors 123-89 as Toronto loses fourth straight

Published

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) defends against San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) during the first half of NBA basketball action in Toronto on Sunday, March 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Thomas Skrlj



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.