ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Vancouver Rise, AFC Toronto play to 1-1 draw in Northern Super League

By The Canadian Press

Published

Vancouver Rise's Jessica De Filippo (11) and Halifax Tides' Gunnhildur Yrsa Jonsdottir (9) vie for the ball during the second half of an NSL soccer match, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, May 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.