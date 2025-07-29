ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Trainer Mark Casse says Oaks winner No Time will run in $1-million King’s Plate

Published

No Time, with John Velazquez aboard, seen in this handout photo, earned trainer Mark Casse a record-tying fifth win in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks in Toronto on Sunday, July 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Woodbine, Michael Burns


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.