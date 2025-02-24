ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Toronto’s Campbell and Miller, Ottawa’s Clark named PWHL three stars of the week

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Sceptres goaltender Kristen Campbell (50) stops Boston Fleet's Theresa Schafzahl (37) as Sceptres' Rylind MacKinnon (55) defends during first-period PWHL hockey action in Toronto on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.