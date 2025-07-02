ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs sign depth forward Vinni Lettieri to one-year deal

By The Canadian Press

Published

Boston Bruins forward Vinni Lettieri waits for a faceoff against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)


















