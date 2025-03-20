ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs sign defenceman John Prokop to one-year contract

By The Canadian Press

Published

Union defenseman John Prokop (21) during the first period of an NCAA hockey game against St. Lawrence on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Schenectady, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.