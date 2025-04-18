ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Toronto FC’s search for its first win of MLS season continues at Real Salt Lake

By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

Published

Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane (21) tackles Toronto FC forward Theo Corbeanu (7) during first half MLS soccer action in Toronto, Saturday, April 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn (Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.