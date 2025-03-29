ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Toronto FC picks up rare point in scoreless draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto FC midfielder Alonso Coello (14) runs with the ball as Vancouver Whitecaps forward Jayden Nelson (7) follows during first half MLS soccer action in Toronto on Saturday, March 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.