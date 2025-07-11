ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Toronto FC hosts Atlanta in a battle of struggling teams looking to climb standings

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto FC head coach Robin Fraser stands on the touchline during MLS action against the New York Red Bulls, in Toronto, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.