ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Toronto FC has a long way to go, but finally appears headed in the right direction

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto FC goalkeeper Luka Gavran (90) makes a diving save during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.