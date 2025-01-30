ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Toronto FC gives up late goal in 1-1 pre-season draw with Norway's Fredrikstad FK

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canada midfielder Theo Corbeanu, left, celebrates his goal against Bermuda with forward Liam Millar (23) during the second half of a World Cup 2022 Group B qualifying soccer match Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-John Raoux



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.