ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Toronto FC coach understands fan unrest but says club is working hard to fix things

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto FC forward Deandre Kerr, centre, celebrates his goal against D.C. United with fans and teammates during first half MLS action in Toronto on Saturday, May 27, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.