ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Toronto FC coach Fraser sees more attacking role for Italian star Bernardeschi

By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto FC's Federico Bernardeschi, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps' Andres Cubas vie for the ball during the first half of the Canadian Championship final soccer match, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. New Toronto FC coach Robin Fraser says he looks to deploy Italian star Bernardeschi, converted to wingback last season under John Herdman, in a more attacking role this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.