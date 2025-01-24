Toronto FC coach Fraser sees more attacking role for Italian star Bernardeschi

Toronto FC's Federico Bernardeschi, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps' Andres Cubas vie for the ball during the first half of the Canadian Championship final soccer match, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. New Toronto FC coach Robin Fraser says he looks to deploy Italian star Bernardeschi, converted to wingback last season under John Herdman, in a more attacking role this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck