Toronto FC, Chicago Fire coaches share history as players, mutual respect as coaches

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto FC, in search of its first win under coach Robin Fraser after an 0-2-1 start on the road, trains at BMO Field on Friday for the first time this year ahead of Saturday's home opener against Chicago. FC Cincinnati forward Corey Baird (11) is tripped by Toronto FC midfielders Kosi Thompson (6) and Matty Longstaff (8) during an MLS soccer match, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Cincinnati. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Tanner Pearson


















