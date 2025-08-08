ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Toronto FC calls Mihailovic the team’s new ‘reference point,’ with more help to come

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto FC general manager Jason Hernandez, left to right, Toronto FC midfielder Djordje Mihailovic and Toronto FC Head Coach Robin Fraser are photographed after a press conference in Toronto, on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.