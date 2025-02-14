ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Toronto FC back in the red and loving it with unveiling of new home jersey

By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto FC players (left to right) Alonso Coello, captain Jonathan Osorio and Federico Bernardeschi model the team's new home jersey known as the “Red of All Reds,” during a team marketing day in Toronto, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto FC


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.