ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Toronto FC acquires midfielder Maxime Dominguez on loan from Brazil's Vasco da Gama

By The Canadian Press

Published

Swiss/Spanish midfielder Maxime Dominguez, right, is shown in action for Vasco da Gama against Marica at Estádio São Januário on Wednesday Jan. 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Vasco d Gama-Dikran Sahagian *MANDATORY CREDIT*


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.