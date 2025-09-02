Sports

Straw in the midst of a career season for Blue Jays after almost quitting baseball

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Blue Jays centre-fielder Myles Straw (3) is doused with ice water by teammates Alejandro Kirk, left, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after they defeated the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB baseball action in Toronto on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.