Star sprinter Andre De Grasse looking forward to seeing AFC Toronto opener

Andre de Grasse, of Canada, celebrates after winning the men's 4 x 100-meter relay final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. The 29-year-old from Markham, Ont., capped off an adversity-filled Olympics in August by anchoring Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team to gold, a first for Canada since 1996. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)