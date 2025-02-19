ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Springer likely to share leadoff spot, will see some time in left field this season

By Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer hits the ball in batting practice during spring training in Dunedin, Fla., on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.