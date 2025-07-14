ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Soderstrom, Kurtz and Wynns homer as the A’s beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-3

By The Associated Press

Published

Athletics' Nick Kurtz celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, July 13, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Sara Nevis)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.