Rookie Walter hits 3 with 0.5 seconds left as Raptors edge slumping Magic 114-113

Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter, second from right, is congratulated by center Jakob Poeltl, left, guard Immanuel Quickley, second from left, and guard RJ Barrett, right, after his game-winning shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)