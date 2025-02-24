ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Robertson scores 2 goals in the 2nd period as the Maple Leafs beat the Blackhawks 5-2

Published

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Nicholas Robertson celebrates with center Max Domi (11) and center Steven Lorentz (18) after he scores a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.