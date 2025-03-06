ADVERTISEMENT

Richie Laryea to miss Toronto FC's game at FC Cincinnati due to hamstring injury

By The Canadian Press

Published

Fullback-wingback Richie Laryea, injured early in last weekend's 4-2 loss in Orlando, will not make the trip with Toronto FC for Saturday's game at FC Cincinnati. Laryea, left, battles for the ball against D.C. United midfielder Hosei Kijima, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nick Wass


















