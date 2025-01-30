ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Reports: Toronto Tempo hire Monica Wright Rogers as first GM of new WNBA team

By The Canadian Press

Published

Monica Wright Rogers has been hired as the first general manager of the WNBA's Toronto Tempo, according to reports. The Toronto Tempo logo is shown in this handout image.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Toronto Tempo *MANDATORY CREDIT*


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.