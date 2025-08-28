Sports

Raptors forward Mamukelashvili leads Georgia to 83-69 upset of Spain at EuroBasket

By The Associated Press

Published

Georgia's Alexander Mamukelashvili celebrates after his team won Spain during the Eurobasket, European Basketball Championship Group C match between Spain and Georgia at the Spyros Kyprianou Arena in Limassol, Cyprus, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Chara Savvidou)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.